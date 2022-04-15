Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekend

Long weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.

Massive lineups at the Peace Arch Border Crossing had frustrated drivers waiting for upwards of two hours.

Images from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation's highway cameras showed vehicles backed up bumper-to-bumper well past 8 Avenue in Surrey as families flocked to the U.S. for day trips and weekend getaways.

Border waits were shorter at the Pacific, Sumas and Aldergrove crossings, but still extended up to an hour at times.

The busy borders were no surprise, coming less than two weeks after Canada eased its pre-entry testing requirement, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians to return home without providing a negative COVID-19 test.

Travellers still have to fill out their vaccination information on the ArriveCAN app.

BC Ferries has also warned passengers to expect a busy weekend, which could mean sailing waits for those without a reservation.

It’s the first long weekend since Canada eased pre-entry testing requirements and many are taking advantage... atleast a three-hour wait here at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/CdeuPUUPHI

Friday morning and Monday afternoon are expected to be the busiest times for ferry traffic. BC Ferries encouraged travellers without a booking to arrive up to 60 minutes early for their sailing during those periods.

"If you're travelling without a booking, consider travelling as a foot passenger or at less busy times to avoid sailing waits," the company said on Twitter Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.