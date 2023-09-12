'Massive chunks of concrete:' Video shows aftermath of violent collision on Hwy. 401

Police have released video footage showing the aftermath of a violent collision on Highway 401 involving a tractor trailer.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Mississauga Road on Tuesday morning.

Police say that a total of three vehicles were involved, including a tractor trailer that subsequently slammed into a concrete median before coming to a stop.

The footage, shared by police via social media, shows several large chunks of concrete from the median smashed along the roadside.

The tractor trailer can also be seen against the median with a heavily damaged front end.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision, however two eastbound collector lanes were closed for most of the morning.

“You can see the massive chunks of concrete that have been blown out of here actually in two different areas as the vehicle spun around to its final resting place,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says in the video. “We have equipment on scene picking up these big pieces of concrete and we hope to have the lanes reopened later this morning but the damage is done. Traffic is very heavy eastbound.”

At this point the circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.

Police continue to investigate.