Massive container ship docked in Victoria to be replaced by another cargo ship in need of repairs

A large cargo ship that has been docked at Victoria's Ogden Point since the beginning of the year will soon be departing, only to be replaced by another cargo ship that's in need of repairs.

The 300-metre MV GSL Eleni arrived at Ogden Point on Jan. 1 after it had a rudder malfunction off the coast of Tofino, B.C.

The ship, which is nearly double the size of a BC Ferries vessel that travels between Victoria and Vancouver, will depart from Victoria on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

Once the Eleni leaves, the MV CSL Tecumseh will dock at Ogden Point as it awaits repairs.

The 229-metre CSL Tecumseh ran into its own mechanical issues on Christmas Day after leaving Port McNeill, B.C.

The ship was towed to Esquimalt Lagoon, west of Victoria, where workers could be seen transferring the ship's load of sand and gravel aggregate onto another ship, the Henry Jackman, on Jan. 10.

"All precautionary measures have been taken and the cargo does not present any danger to the marine environment," said Transport Canada in a statement at the time.

The Henry Jackman will complete the Tecumseh's delivery while the Tecumseh docks at Ogden Point.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority estimates the ship will be moored at Ogden Point until March, at which point it will go to dry-dock for repairs.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Todd Coyne.