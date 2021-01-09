A large crane towering over the Westmount neighbourhood has been brought in to help with the redevelopment of the old Roxy Theatre.

The 500-tonne crane is currently dismantling a smaller crane on site that has lifted more than 1,000 cubic tonnes of concrete to build the structure.

“This is huge progress, this means that the structure of the building is mostly maybe 95 per cent complete and now we work on the inside, the fun stuff, the finishes,” said Bradley Moss, Theatre Network Artistic executive director.

The Roxy Theatre burned down in 2015 and was a landmark on High Street.

The new Roxy is scheduled to open in November.

“There will be the Nancy Power Theatre which will be a 200-seat theatre, and then downstairs what we call a black box a moveable seating and that is going to be called the Lauren Cardinal Theatre who’s from here,” said Moss.

The Theatre Network still needs to raise $1 million dollars for the project, with a fundraiser underway on the organizations website to meet that goal.