Over the past few years, the City of Colwood has begun a transformation. The population is growing, construction is everywhere, and more changes are on their way. Even so, some would say that driving into the municipality can be a bit underwhelming, and the mayor agrees.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin wants to change that, starting with a project on the lot that used to be home to Galaxy Motors.

“The project is 135,000-square-feet of commercial space, and it will be three buildings,” said Martin.

The buildings will be retail on the first floor with office spaces above.

“We’re excited to bring this product to market,” said Ross Marshall, senior vice president of CBRE Ltd. in Victoria. “It’s going to be exceptionally well received by owners, occupiers and investors, no doubt.”

The project will be going to public hearing at the end of the month, and it’s not the only improvement on the mayor’s radar.

The municipality is also considering building a pedestrian overpass above Highway 14.

“We’re not looking at just building a standard concrete overpass,” said Martin.

The mayor says he’s interested in installing a mass timber pedestrian overpass that would link to the Galloping Goose trail.

Further up the road, change could be coming to the plaza that houses Thrifty Foods and CIBC. The owners will be entering into a rezoning process for that property soon.

Across the street, construction at Colwood Corners plaza is well underway.

“Save-On-Foods is going to be in the (Onni Group construction project) at Colwood Corners,” said Martin. “We’re excited to welcome them to our community.”

Meanwhile, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and BC Ferries are in talks to assess the feasibility of a passenger ferry that would run from the Royal Beach Development in Colwood to downtown Victoria.

In addition to the retail developments, new housing continues to be built throughout the City of Colwood, including nearly 500 affordable units.

“$2-billion of development will be occurring in the City of Colwood within the next five years,” said Martin.

All part of an investment that will continue to attract more people to the Capital Region’s rapidly growing West Shore.