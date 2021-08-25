Massive development proposed on vacant hotel site in downtown Nanaimo

The City of Nanaimo has received a rezoning application to build a massive mixed-use development on the site of the dormant Howard Johnson Hotel in the downtown core.

Strongitarm Consulting submitted the proposal, which includes the old hotel site along with four other properties neighbouring the corner of Terminal Avenue and Comox Road.

"It’s at the gateway to our downtown urban centre," says Lainya Rowett, manager of current planning with the city.

"It’s also on the footsteps of many public amenities including Maffeo Sutton Park and the waterfront walkway," she said.

The proposal at this time includes eight residential buildings that would house approximately 700 units, a hotel with approximately 120 rooms, and commercial space.

(Rendering provided by City of Nanaimo)

The City of Nanaimo is currently conducting an internal review of the proposal.

Rowett says it will take several months before the city takes the proposed rezoning bylaw application to council.