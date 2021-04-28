Massive distribution centre proposed for Victoria airport concerns Sidney residents

A sprawling new warehouse and distribution centre, covering more than seven acres of the Victoria airport’s industrial lands, is in the development stages, prompting concern among residents and council in nearby Sidney.

While developer York Realty would not say yet who the new centre is for, a spokesperson tells CTV News it’s a company that already has a presence in the Greater Victoria region.

The Victoria Airport Authority and the developer are still going through the approval process for the massive 7.7-acre development at 9899 McDonald Park Rd. But a report on the project that was sent to Sidney town council on Monday sparked concern among councillors and residents that the scale of the development will be life-changing for the seaside community.

The main concerns heard at the meeting were about the size of the facility and the potential for increased traffic, noise and light pollution.

The proposal calls for nearly 500,000 square feet of warehousing and office space, surrounded by 801 parking spaces for cars and delivery vans.

The proposed building height is 23 metres with three driveway access points, including two off of Galaran Road in Sidney.

Sidney council directed staff to express its concerns about increased vehicle traffic to the airport authority and the developer. The town also asked that consideration be given to reducing the height of the east side of the building closest to residents on Galaran Road.