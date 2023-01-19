CRD backpedals on new Thetis Lake park sign after online backlash

The Capital Regional District has paused its plans to change the entrance sign at Thetis Lake Regional Park after community members voiced disapproval of the new design.

Since late December, the regional district has been replacing signs at some regional parks that are nearing the end of their service life with new signs that it says are more durable and less expensive to maintain.

However, when the CRD unveiled the design for the Thetis Lake sign on social media Wednesday, many were quick to defend the look of the old sign.

"What a massive downgrade devoid of all character and earthy elements," reads a popular comment on the CRD Facebook post showcasing the new design.

"[It] looks like it directs you to the X-ray department at the hospital," reads part of another.

On Wednesday evening, the CRD responded on social media saying that the new designs were more resistant to UV light, corrosion and vandalism.

"We recognize the new design is a departure from the grey and blue signs people are familiar with at park entrances, and specifically the log at the entrance of Thetis Lake Regional Park," said the CRD on Wednesday.

"However, as wood signs tend to do, they decay over time and require increasing staff time and resources to stay legible, functional, and safe," the CRD wrote.

Comments about the redesign continued to roll in Thursday, and by Thursday afternoon the CRD said it was putting the brakes on installing the new sign at Thetis Lake.

"You spoke, we listened. We’ve heard and appreciate the passion that has been expressed regarding the Thetis Lake Regional Park log sign," said the CRD in a social media post.

"The sign will stay in place until a decision can be made on how to move forward," the post continues. "Stay tuned for updates. Thanks for your heartfelt feedback."

New park signs sharing the same design have already been installed at Elk and Beaver lakes.