Massive fire at Flying M under investigation

Police and fire investigators are at the Flying M Truck Centre Tuesday looking into the cause of a massive blaze.

The back end of the south London, Ont. building was destroyed in the fire on Monday afternoon.

“It’s devastating, but we’ll rebuild,” says Tim O’Neill, the business' president.

At this point the London Fire Department is still waiting to find out if or when the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend.

According to a few employees on scene, at least four trucks valued at $250,000 each were destroyed, but there may be more.

Rick Pinter, a welder, was one of the first to respond to the blaze which started near the propane and acetylene tanks at the back of the building.

“I came around the back with a fire extinguisher and there was a couple guys already there,” says Rick. “The flames were up to the top of the building and I just set mine down and said, ‘We got to go boys.'"

He says there are 25 guys that work in the shop that are now out of work.

His brother Steve is one of them. A painter in the shop, he was back to see if his wallet and phone were still intact.

Luckily for him was able to salvage them and his phone still works.

“I’m still in shock over the whole thing,” says Steve.

No one was injured in the fire.

