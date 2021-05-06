Massive fire burns near Drayton Valley, Alta., prompts evacuations of residents

A fire in the vicinity of Tomahawk, Alta. is forcing the evacuation of nearby residents as plumes of smoke are visible.

According to officials, the fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Township Road 514 and Range Road 63.

RCMP confirm to CTV News Edmonton that they are on scene to help direct traffic and assist in the evacuation of residents.

At this time, RCMP say some residents have been evacuated but cannot provide specific numbers of how many.

Officials warn that the fire is moving and is being aided by winds in the area.

Tomahawk, Alta. is approximately 18 kilometres south of Wabamun Lake's Seba Beach.