Massive fire destroys a Leduc County garage Monday afternoon

Fire crews from Nisku, New Serepta, and Calmar fought a garage fire in Leduc County.

Firefighters received the call at 1:48 p.m. and responded to the garage on a lot at the Beau Hills Estates Acreage Subdivision near Township Road 505 and Range Road 240. Officials say it took several hours to put out the blaze.

The detached garage structure, about 50 to 60 yards away from the home on the property, is a complete loss according to fire officials.

The home was not affected by the fire.

Some individuals were home at the time of the fire but were able to exit the structure.

No injuries have been reported.