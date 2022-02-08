Massive fire destroys Langley barn with trucks, RVs inside

A large fire in Langley is under investigation after it burned down a barn with several vehicles inside.

Massive flames could be seen shooting out from the barn on 264th Street near 58th Avenue Monday evening. The barn contained several trucks and RVs along with other equipment.

The owner was inside and was alerted to the fire when they smelled smoke. Fire crews say when the owner exited the office, they found most of the barn was on fire and narrowly escaped before calling 911. Nobody was injured.

About 30 firefighters responded to the blaze and it took about 90 minutes to get it under control.

Fire crews suggested there weren't working smoke alarms or sprinklers in the building, saying both "would have alerted the occupant of the fire and helped to control the fire until crews arrived."

"Crews did a great job of preventing the fire from destroying heavy equipment that was stored close to the barn," said Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver.

"Cause is unknown at this time and Langley fire investigators will be on scene in the morning to investigate."