Massive fire destroys several $2 million houses under construction in Vaughan, Ont.

A massive fire has destroyed several million-dollar houses that are under construction in Vaughan, Ont.

Approximately 20 houses in the area of Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive went up in flames Wednesday afternoon, deputy fire chief Grant Moffatt told CP24.

Moffatt added that the fire took approximately two and a half hours to control due to the windy, dry conditions.

"Without wind, you may get the opportunity to control it to three or four homes. But for homes under construction, the spread is very rapid," he said. Firefighters were able to put a "line in the sand" to prevent the fire from spreading to further homes, he added.

Moffatt predicts most of the affected homes will be torn down due to heat damage.

Several road closures are in effect, including Pine Valley Drive at Ballantyne Boulevard, Teston Road at Ballantyne Boulevard, and Teston Road at Arbordale Drive.

According to Klein Estates website, who is responsible for developing the houses, the properties were all selling for more than $2 million and residents were slated to begin moving in late 2023.

According to the City of Vaughan, multiple houses have collapsed and spot fires in the area are being addressed. The fire was partially driven by windy conditions in the area.

More than 50 firefighters, along with police and paramedics, were dispatched to the scene. Some firefighters received minor burns, and one has been transported to hospital as a precaution.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.