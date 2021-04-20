Massive fire in Langley destroys condo towers under construction; dozens evacuated

About 100 people have been forced out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in a condo tower in Langley.

The flames broke out about 9:30 Monday night near 80th Avenue and 208th Street.

“I just heard a massive explosion,” said Meisam Khaleghpanah, who was evacuated from his building.

“There were people just shouting and screaming, ‘Oh, it's a fire, it’s a fire,’” he said.

When crews arrived two of the towers were on fire, but it quickly spread.

“There’s significant damage, there's at least three condominium buildings and several townhouse complexes that are completely gone,” said Assistant Chief Andy Hewitson, of the Township of Langley Fire Department.

Firefighters also had to cut through the wall of a neighbouring condo to access the fire and stop the spread.

“By the time I talked to my wife and made her ready to grab our kid and get out of the home, the whole building was on fire. It was just crazy,” said Khaleghpanah.

Fortunately, the majority of the buildings were not occupied and there were no injuries to residents or first responders.

“About a block away because of the size of the fire an ember started a fire inside of another apartment. So crews did a really good job to get over that really quickly,” said Hewitson.

The assistant chief says it was tough to keep the fire contained as the buildings are so close together and some are interconnected.

“One of the biggest challenges we had is there was a 1,000 pound propane tank that was in between the two of the buildings. So we had to call an excavator to come in and actually remove that while the fire was while the fire was going on," he explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“They were in various stages of construction. So a lot of the fire protection systems aren't in place yet. So there's a number of contributing factors.”

Evacuated residents were taken to a nearby secondary school until they could be given alternate accommodations.

Fire crews set up a command centre across the street from the blaze at Willoughby Elementary School.

Officials cancelled classes due to smoke and other safety concerns.

Blown transformers caused by the fire also led to massive power outages, the majority were restored by Tuesday morning.

Fire crews are expected to be on scene putting out hotspots for several days.

Hewitson said it’s one of the worst fires he’s seen.

“It truly is one of those fires that you rarely see in your career," he said. "So it's a very big event.”