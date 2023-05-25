Massive fire in Meaford forces town to stop water supply

Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford that has forced the closure of a road, a school and disrupted the water supply.

Calls for a fire at an automotive shop on Highway 26 came in around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames.

Fire officials tell CTV News while there were people inside at the time of the fire, no injuries have been reported.

At its peak, roughly 100 firefighters, many from neighbouring municipalities, including the Blue Mountains, were on the scene.

The HVAC units at the hospital and a retirement home, both within a few blocks, were shut down due to the heavy smoke.

There were also hazmat concerns due to the fire happening at a business filled with oil, the fire chief said.

The fire has since been contained, but Highway 26 remains closed at Ridge Road for crews who remain at the scene Friday morning to control ongoing hot spots.

WATER SUPPLY STOPPED

The Town said while no evacuations were necessary, the municipality has temporarily stopped the water supply and issued a drinking water and water conservation notice to monitor for any contaminants from the fire.

Residents are asked to avoid drinking the water and limit consumption.

Due to the water issue, Georgian Bay Community School was forced to close for the day.

The Town said it expects to have additional information on the water supply later today, adding it has arranged for drinking water to be made available from other sources.

A water distribution centre has been set up at the Meaford & St. Vincent Community Centre on Collingwood Street West. The municipality has arranged for bulk water delivery at the temporary water distribution centre. Residents are asked to bring bottles and containers to fill.

While the Ontario Fire Marshal's office was notified, it will not be sending an investigator.

The Town said the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.