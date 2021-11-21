Massive fire rips through 2 homes in Calgary's Coach Hill
Fire crews are at the scene after a blaze destroyed two homes in the southwest community of Coach Hill.
Officials say the Calgary Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, in the 6600 block of Coach Hill Road S.W., shortly after 2 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found one home fully involved with flames spreading to a second home.
A second alarm was called to ensure additional trucks were brought to the scene.
"Crews quickly started a fire attack while checking for occupants of both homes, crews used aerial streams and large volume hose lines to attack the fire and to protect the neighboring homes," the CFD said in a release.
All occupants of the affected homes were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews remain in the area as salvage and overhaul work is ongoing. Both homes were destroyed in the incident while a third sustained damage to its exterior.
"CFD will remain on scene throughout the day to continue this work."
A fire investigator will also be on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
