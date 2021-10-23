Massive fire sends 1 to hospital, damages central Edmonton apartment building
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Residents of a central Edmonton apartment building were evacuated Saturday after a massive fire damaged the complex and sent one person to hospital.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told CTV News that the initial call reporting the blaze at a four-storey complex at 106 Avenue and 86 Street came in shortly after 2 a.m.
Eight crews arrived minutes later and found a fire involving the building and a vehicle parked below it.
Flames were brought under control at 2:50 a.m., firefighters said. The fire was declared out at 6:06 a.m.
One person was taken to hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
According to EFRS, the building was evacuated and displaced residents were helped by the emergency support response team.
