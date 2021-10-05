Massive fundraising campaign launched for new Calgary Cancer Centre

The Own Cancer Capital Campaign — in partnership with the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the University of Calgary — launched Wednesday and is one of the largest fundraising efforts in Canadian history.

"The campaign is going to work basically by going out to Calgarians and Albertans and asking for them to join us in our cause and that is to raise money for all the things that this cancer centre is going to do." said John Osler, co-chair of the capital campaign of the Calgary Cancer Centre.

"Of the $250 million goal, $70 million has been raised so far.

"We know that this is a big task, a big ask but we think we will be successful."

The money raised isn't for the building of the cancer centre, the funds will go toward the five main pillars in this campaign:

To reduce cancer in the population;

To improve cancer treatment;

To improve the patient experience;

To improve outcomes; and,

To empower the best and brightest.

"We have an opportunity here to build a centre of excellence with all of the research that can be conducted here at the cancer centre. We’re basically doubling the ability to do all of the things in the cancer journey."

The Calgary Cancer Centre will be a one-stop shop, addressing every aspect of a cancer patient's needs and wants.

"It will be the most comprehensive cancer centre in Canada," explained Osler. "It's 1.3 million square feet of beds, research, everything a cancer patient who goes through the journey could every want or need all in one place."

There is no firm deadline to raise the funds but Osler hopes to have the capital raised by the time the cancer centre opens in 2023

For more information on the campaign and to participate, please visit owncancer.ca