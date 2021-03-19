Crews from several Calgary-area fire departments are battling a large grass fire east of the city Friday.

Officials were called to the scene, near Highway 791, at about 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters with Rocky View County, Langdon, Irricana, Balzac and Chestermere have all been dispatched to the incident.

The blaze is under control, but officials say it has already grown to the size of two football fields because of high winds blowing westwards.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze will begin once the fire is extinguished.