Massive ground search planned for missing Bradford senior

South Simcoe Police are expanding their search for a missing Bradford man.

Officers will be out on ATV's Tuesday, combing the area with help from Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue volunteers.

Bruce Page, 63, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in the Colborne Street and 8th Line area of Bradford.

Police believe at some point before 5 p.m., Page left his home on foot.

Page requires medication, and there is an increasing concern for his well-being.

He is described as white, 5'6 and 150 lbs with a thin build and short white hair, wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, grey sweat pants, a red fleece pullover and black running shoes.

Sunday, police teams canvassed the neighbourhood and brought in a drone to help in the search.

People can help by checking their properties, sheds and outbuildings.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam, personal surveillance or security cameras to check for any footage of Page walking in the Bradford area.