Massive historic oak tree cut down in Lambeth, Ont.

A massive oak tree that some estimate to be anywhere from 300 to 400 years old has been cut down in Lambeth, Ont.

Crews arrived Wednesday morning to remove the dying tree on James Street.

"It was once a gathering tree. So people would come from miles around to gather here, and people still gather here around this tree. People are always driving by, taking pictures," said Donna Barrett, a James Street resident.

Officials from the city’s forestry department have been monitoring the tree in hopes of saving it, but its deteriorating condition has made it a safety hazard for several years.

The historic oak tree began to grow in its location before the area became farmland, and then eventually was established as part of the Lambeth Fairgrounds.

"We've had four generations of our family living just adjacent to this tree and it's important that we see the history, keep some memories, all of them good. But, it's time for the tree to go," said neighbour, Don Bilyea.

In 2020, city crews saved a beehive inside the trunk.