Massive house fire breaks out in Woodbridge

The only person inside a Woodbridge home gutted by a massive blaze this morning managed to escape without injury but fire crews say a number of pets are "unaccounted for."

The fire broke out at a residence on Cattail Drive, near Rutherford Road and Highway 400, at around 8:30 a.m.

Vaughan Fire and Rescue Platoon Chief Jim MacDonald told CP24 that the fire was on both the first and second floor of the home. He added that the warm weather posed a challenge for firefighters, who faced exhaustion.

There was one occupant inside the home when the fire started but MacDonald confirmed that they made it out safely. Several pets that were inside the residence have not been located.

Nearby homes were evacuated due to concerns over the heavy smoke.

The fire is currently out but crews are monitoring for hot spots.