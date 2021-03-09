A massive OPP operation underway in southwestern Ontario included search warrants in various locations including London, Brantford, and Barrie, Ont.

London police confirmed that search warrants were executed in city early Tuesday morning in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Police did say that there is no threat to public safety but the investigation remains active and OPP will be providing information as it becomes available.

There are unconfirmed reports that one of the areas that saw heavy police activity in London was in the Huron and Highbury area.

In a statement issued to CTV News OPP said “Significant enforcement action has taken place on March 9 in Southwestern Ontario, including London, Brantford, Ancaster and Brant County areas as part of an ongoing investigation. Additionally, this investigation has an element in the Barrie, Ontario area and residents may have noticed a heavy police presence.”

Provincial police say that the investigation is still active and further information can not be released at this time.

Police did say a release is expected possibly by the end of this week.

The OPP and policing partners are engaged in an ongoing, joint forces investigation in areas of central and western Ontario. OPP Media Relations Manager Bill Dickson confirms that there is no threat to the public. @OPP_WR @lpsmediaoffice @BarriePolice @OPP_CR pic.twitter.com/0zmUSG9Yia