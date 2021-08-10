Massive OPP search underway for man suspected of having a compound bow in Tiny Township
The OPP has a massive ground, and air search underway in Tiny Township as they search for a man believed to be armed with a compound bow.
According to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, police responded to a home on Tuesday morning for reports of a person injured.
Police said officers are searching in the area of Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Tiny Concession 4.
Due to potential safety concerns, residents who live in this area are being asked to stay inside their homes while police conduct their search.
OPP described the man as white, 5' 9" tall, thin build, long unkept blond hair with a goatee, wearing cargo shorts, T-Shirt, and red running shoes.
According to the OPP, he may also have a compound bow and should be considered dangerous.
The OPP is asking anyone who may have seen this person or knows of his whereabouts not to approach him and call 9-1-1.
