Massive pancake breakfasts return to Calgary as thousands celebrate first weekend of Stampede

Western spirit is alive and well throughout Calgary as thousands of people lined up at several breakfasts for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.

The busy day began early at 7 a.m. as Chinook Mall hosted its 62nd annual pancake breakfast and welcomed close to 40,000 people at its east parking lot throughout the morning.

This year's stage featured Craig Moritz, The Heels and Jake Mathews.

Cadillac Fairview (CF), the company in charge of the mall, says the event is a "beloved family tradition" that it has hosted for the past 60 years.

"Our breakfasts are iconic to many residents who join us year after year at our two Calgary shopping centres. For some, the Stampede experience isn't complete without a pancake breakfast and we're looking forward to welcoming the community to mark this memorable tradition," said CF's vice-president of operations Cam Gresko in a release.

CF says it will also be making a donation to the Alberta Children's Hospital to support the facility.

Along with a free $25 gift card promotion for the first 200 shoppers at the mall who spend more than $250 that day, CF says it will be holding a number of other promotions throughout the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.

ISMAILI MUSLIM COMMUNITY CELEBRATES 'STAMP-EID'

More than 7,000 Calgarians gathered Saturday morning at the Ismaili Community Centre and Jamatkhana for Stampede pancakes and to honour a special Muslim festival.

The 25th annual breakfast coincided for the first time ever with Eid al-Adha, know as a Muslim holiday of sacrifice.

A couple hundred volunteers donated food and served up thousands of pancakes and scrambled eggs, along with famous bharazi (pigeon peas in a coconut-based sauce) and Jalebi (a special sweet treat to celebrate Eid).

Alisha Kanji with the Ismaili Muslim Community says this year is more special than ever because it’s the first full-scale event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been really difficult to try to be able to continue to have our own traditions and customs really meet what we're trying to do with Stampede, but this year, we thought, why not combine the two celebrations,” she said.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to have both come together and to be able to have everyone back in a similar place to partake in a communal meal.”

The breakfast featured live bands, visits from politicians including Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Children were also able to play games, enjoy bouncy castles, and treats with proceeds going towards the Canadian Mental Health Association.

MAKAMI STAMPEDE BREAKFAST RAISES FUNDS FOR UKRAINE

MaKami College welcomed hundreds of people throughout the morning at Marlborough Mall where a free community pancake breakfast raised funds to support Ukraine.

The event organized by local Conservative MP Jassraj Singh Hallan of Calgary Forest Lawn accepted donations for the Canadian Red Cross.

Marija Pavkovic-Tovissi, whose family came to Calgary from the former Yugoslavia, reflected on the importance of giving back to those in need.

“As an immigrant who also came to Canada from a country with a long history of conflict, we empathize deeply with the people of Ukraine.”

“We encourage attendees of this year’s Stampede to help donate in any way they can.”

Meanwhile, several Conservative members of parliament including interim party leader Candice Bergen were also flipping flapjacks for a good cause and interacting with constituents.

“It’s so exciting to be here,” she said.

“We're just feeling very positive about the future of our party, the free future of our movement and frankly, the future of Canada.”

Conservative leadership candidates Roman Baber and Pierre Polievre also attended the event.