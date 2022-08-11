Massive power outage hitting downtown Toronto causing major disruptions

A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto and officials say it may have been caused by a large crane that struck a high-voltage transmission line.

Several blocks in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets, including Yonge-Dundas Square itself, lost power just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The massive screens that usually display advertisements in the area are also down.

Other areas affected by the outage include the Eaton Centre, Toronto police headquarters, and St. Lawrence Market.

Toronto Transportation Services said the outage spans at least a four-block radius.

Toronto Hydro's outage map shows the areas within College to Harbour streets and between Sherbourne and York streets are without power, and as many as 10,000 customers are currently affected.

Toronto police and Hydro One both said they are also aware of the outages.

Police are reminding drivers in the area to treat any intersection without traffic signal lights as a four-way stop. Streetcars in the area are also dealing with the outage, which is contributing to localized traffic problems.

Elevators in the area are also being affected. In a tweet published Thursday afternoon, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he is currently trapped in a downtown Toronto building's elevator shaft.

"Still in here. Terrible timing," he said alongside a picture from inside the elevator.

Toronto Fire said it’s responding to a number of listed elevator rescues in the downtown core.

As well, the service says wires are down at Bouchette and Commissioners streets, in the city’s Port Lands neighbourhood. Toronto Hydro said a large crane in the area had struck a high-voltage transmission line, though it's unclear if that was the cause of the outage.

Toronto Hydro said it's unclear when power will be restored.

