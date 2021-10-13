Massive Sooke fire deemed suspicious
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A massive fire that tore through a commercial building in Sooke on Wednesday morning has been deemed suspicious.
The fire at 2197 Otter Point Rd. was called in by a passerby around 5:25 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to a fully engulfed building.
The structure, which is the former location of Mulligan's Bar and Grill and later served as a homeless shelter, was vacant and slated for demolition and redevelopment.
Sooke fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze and believe it is suspicious at this time.
