Massive Stampede breakfast returns at Calgary's Chinook Centre

Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.

Beginning at 7 a.m., residents are invited to the East parking lot of the mall to enjoy freshly made pancakes, sausages and other breakfast goodies along with live musical performances.

This year's stage features Craig Moritz, The Heels and Jake Mathews.

Cadillac Fairview (CF), the company in charge of the mall, says the event is a "beloved family tradition" that it has hosted for the past 60 years.

"Our breakfasts are iconic to many residents who join us year after year at our two Calgary shopping centres. For some, the Stampede experience isn't complete without a pancake breakfast and we're looking forward to welcoming the community to mark this memorable tradition," said CF's vice-president of operations Cam Gresko in a release.

CF says it will also be making a donation to the Alberta Children's Hospital to support the facility.

Along with a free $25 gift card promotion for the first 200 shoppers at the mall who spend more than $250 that day, CF says it will be holding a number of other promotions throughout the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.

The breakfast runs until 11 a.m. but if you're unable to make it to the event, CF invites you to join them at 9 a.m. at Market Mall on July 12 for its 51st annual Stampede Caravan Breakfast.