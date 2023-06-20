Massive steel arch lifted in place for Victoria Bridge reconstruction project

A 90-metre wide, 130-tonne steel arch was lifted in the air over the Thames River Tuesday.

“It’s one of the biggest lifts in the province this year,” said Jennie Dann, director of Construction and Infrastructure Services for the City of London. “We brought in a 650-tonne crawler crane to help do the heavy lifting. It’s one of the biggest cranes in North America so it took 40 transport trucks to bring it in and assemble it on site.

Dozens of onlookers gathered at Horton and Ridout Streets to watch the next stage in the rebuilding of the Victoria Bridge which was built in 1926.

“I've been involved with the operating engineers for 45 years and I retired seven years ago,” said Pat Stokes, who had his lawn chair to watch the lift. “I’m most interested in lift itself, just to see how smooth the crane operators going to be.”

Before being demolished, the previous bridge had reached the end of its life.

The city said this new bridge will have a widened deck surface to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians, and offer better access to the Thames Valley Parkway.

Those riding by on Tuesday are looking forward to the finished project, so they no longer have to use the temporary transportation bridge.

“If you're heading into south London, that's fine,” said cyclist Bernard Conway. “But if you wanted to get to east London, it's not quite as fast as was.”

During construction, drivers have had to detour to get over the river.

It’s been an inconvenience for neighbour Mike Phillips, who is looking forward to the finished project.

“It's definitely a sentimental thing for me,” said Phillips. “You know as a kid playing on it and seeing them take it down and put the new one up.”

During this week’s work, there are times where the temporary transportation bridge will be closed, and the city is limiting access to the project area.

Access to Thames Park was maintained at the Wortley Street entrance.

“It's a two year plus project,” said Dann. “We spent the last year building the foundations and the footing so this is a really big moment for us to be lifting the arches in place.”

She added they’ll be working with the contractor to get as much done as possible before the weather turns cold.

“Much of the later work is temperature sensitive, so we'll know more in the fall but we're hoping we can open it up this year,” she said. “There is a possibility that some bridge work will carry over into the spring.”

With the first arch in place, the contractor will do a complete reset on Wednesday, which will allow for the installation of the second arch Thursday.

Anyone wishing to view the lift remotely can do by watching a livestream on YouTube.