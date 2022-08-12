Massive storms bring lightning, rain to B.C. Interior

A major thunderstorm hit parts of B.C.'s Interior Thursday night, even causing flash flooding in some areas.

Videos shared on social media show the storm passing through Kamloops at about 6 p.m.

Residents said the rain was short-lived, but the lightning strikes lasted much longer and, at one point, hit about every 45 seconds.

Most of the Okanagan was under a severe thunderstorm watch that developed into a warning for some areas.

At about 8:20 p.m., Environment Canada issued a notice saying meteorologists were tracking a storm "capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain."

The weather agency warned that large hail could damage property and cause injuries.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada's alert for Thursday said.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

A post shared by Mi-Jung Lee (@mijungleectv)

I did a little more chasing rather than my normal stalking for this storm! Headed out towards stump lake and had a pretty good view! Another fun burst in slo-mo from last night’s #bcstorm #kamloops #weather #lightning pic.twitter.com/x1KlAq6iW6

Oh she’s loud! #Kamloops storm time pic.twitter.com/pwh5KiKxzt

Wait a moment for the boom.



Strikes/Flashes every 45 seconds or so. Some are very close.



Rain is slowing down, but the lightning is not.@Kamscan @bc_storm_watch @BCWildfireWkly #Kamloops #BCfirewatch #BCwildfires #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/WexJleqvS2