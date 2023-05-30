Massive superyacht with helicopter pad docks in Victoria

A 62-metre superyacht has made B.C.'s capital its latest port of call.

The three-year-old Anawa yacht, built by Netherlands-based Damen Yachting, arrived at the Van Isle Marina in Sidney on Sunday, before travelling down to Ship Point in Victoria on Monday.

The superyacht, estimated to be worth $100 million by website superyacht.com, could still be seen docked in Victoria's Inner Harbour on Tuesday.

The Anawa can accommodate 20 crewmembers and 12 guests across six staterooms, while some of its more notable features includes a helipad and onboard garages for smaller power boats.

"Key features of the Polar Class yacht include a fully certified helideck and hangar, two tender garages, a dive store and plentiful storage facilities to ensure 30 days autonomy on the water," said superyacht magazine Boat International in August 2020, when the vessel was first unveiled.

According to Boat International, the Anawa is just one of 190 motor yachts in the world that measures between 60 to 70 metres, and is in the top five per cent of vessels in terms of length overall.

Website superyachtfan.com reports that the Anawa is owned by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, who has an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion USD, according to Forbes Magazine's list of the world's richest billionaires in 2023.

The 83-year-old started his career in investment banking before becoming a controlling shareholder of Anheuser-Busch InBev, a brewing company that makes more than 500 brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Modelo.

Lemann also has stakes in Restaurant Brands International, which is the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs, according to Forbes.

The Anawa has an annual operating cost of about $10 million, according to superyachtfans.com.