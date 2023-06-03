Master glass blower holds exhibition at the Timmins Museum

Angelo Rossi is a world-renowned master glass blower. He was born in Murano, Italy, where he learned the art form.

He now lives in Smooth Rock Falls after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of his studio in Niagara Falls.

But he's not letting that stop him from sharing his work and love of glass-blowing with northerners.

A collection of some of his art is now on exhibition at the Timmins Museum.

“He has a million stories about all kinds of people who’ve purchased his glass -- Elton John to Ringo to Al Gore," said Karen Bachmann, curator of the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre.

“His work has been all over the world so for us to be able to host him at the museum is a real treat.”

The opening show Saturday included a rare opportunity for people to learn about him and about the process of making one-of-a-kind pieces from Rossi himself.

“I’ve always been interested in glass blowing. It just seems beautiful and magical and to actually see it upfront … actually something tangible to look at, it’s amazing," said Sue Mason, a Timmins resident who admires glass-blown art.

Rossi is in his late seventies but he said he's not ready to quit sharing his art with others just yet.

“I’ve been working since I was 11 and I’m still good and there’s nobody left," said Rossi.

"There was two more like me but they’re dead so if I can help somebody and make new stuff, you know, I like that.”

Rossi's works are not only for show but are also for sale.

"He brought along a number of pieces that are quite exceptional but are also very affordable for those of us who don’t have Ringo Star’s salary," said Bachmann.

Rossi also donated a replica of a vase to the museum that he made for former U.S. vice-president Al Gore. The museum is selling tickets for $2 each and everyone's name will go in a draw to win the item at the end of the exhibition.

Rossi's glass art will be on display at the museum until June 18. It's free to attend the exhibition.

