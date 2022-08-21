Master glassblower from southern Ontario discovers a peaceful retirement in the north

A master glassblower, originally from Venice Italy, has found his way to northern Ontario. 76- year old Angelo Rossi recently closed his business in Niagara Falls and moved to Smooth Rock Falls, north of Timmins.

Rossi, is a master glassblower who has led an interesting life. It has included making original creations for famous people, even the likes of Elton John.

“I was select by Elton John, (he) send me somebody to see how good I was cause I work with many different artists," said Rossi.

After decades of travelling the world to create, teach and share his art, Rossi said it was time to retire and find a quieter lifestyle. He moved in with one of his daughters in December and admits, life is good there.

“The people are very nice and very, very to easy to live in a place like this. You live in peace here," said Rossi.

And, he said he's eager to connect with other artists in the area. With his daughter's help, they are planning an exhibition of his works.

“It is in one sense a dying art even though there’s a lot of apprentices out there; my dad has the old school method from Venice Italy so he’s a master of his craft and I think they would just be fascinated knowing that someone here like that lives here," Jennifer Piette, Rossi's daughter, told CTV News.

The town's mayor said she is happy to have Piette and Rossi make Smooth Rock Falls their home.

“It’s definitely nothing we’ve seen before," said Sue Parras, the mayor of Smooth Rock Falls.

"To see the quality of his glass; I am very encouraged that Angelo will do well in this area and I ask them to continue, not just in Smooth Rock but to go and have shows in other places.”

Rossi's exhibition is scheduled for the weekend of September 23rd and 24th at the town's Legion Hall. He plans to also show videos of him in action and will have countless stores to tell–including the time he met O.J. Simpson and Carol Burnett.