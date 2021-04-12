Mathematics, physics, music among dozens of program cuts at Laurentian university

It's an agonizing day for staff and students at Laurentian University, as the school released a list of dozens of programs being cut as part of the school's insolvency process.

The cuts are wide ranging and include traditional programs such as math and physics, as well as more unique programs such as midwifery and outdoor adventure leadership. Laurentian estimates 10 per cent of students will be affected by the cuts, not including those at federated universities.

"We further anticipate that 44 graduate students will be impacted by program closures," the university said.

A full list of programs being cut is available at the end of this story.

In all, LU said 58 undergraduate programs will be closed and 107 will remain open. Of those, 34 English-language programs have been cut and 24 French-language programs closed. Eleven graduate programs are being cut, while 33 will remain open.

In a news release Monday, the school administration said they targeted programs with fewer students.

"Last week, the Laurentian University Academic Senate voted in favour of a series of program closures that have had historically low enrolment," the release said. "This will allow the university to restructure its operations, enabling a financially sustainable future."

The goal is to offer courses better tailored to what most students want to learn, the release said.

"The university can also further align its financial resources to ensure that all of its remaining programs are fully supported," the school said.

Six members of the university's Senate were elected to the Senate Mediation Committee on Feb. 9 and took part in the court-supervised review of programs and make recommendations.

"At a special in-camera session of the academic senate last week, the Senate Mediation Committee provided their peers with the result of their review on programs to be closed," the release said. "The recommendations of Laurentian and the committee were approved by Senate."

Will be able to complete their programs

In a message to students Monday, Laurentian said most undergraduates will be able to complete their programs.

"If you are studying in a program that is being impacted by these changes, detailed plans are available for each of you which provide a pathway to degree completion," the message said.

"For most of you, this will mean you will be able to complete the degree program which you started, with closed programs being 'taught out' for existing students, but closed to new registrations. For a small number of students, Laurentian will assist you in transitioning to a related program."

Graduate students will more likely be affected, since some of their programs may be taught by faculty who are being laid off.

"Support will be provided to those who are impacted by program closures and whose primary supervisor may no longer hold a position at the university," the message said.

"Given the differential impact that graduate students might experience, depending on your progress to degree completion, both group and individual academic advising sessions will be available ... Laurentian will also offer assistance to facilitate a transfer to a graduate program at another university if required, or if that is what you prefer."

Applicants in affected programs can reach out to Liaison Services to plan their next steps at info@laurentian.ca. Options exist for all Laurentian students, and support is available to help students navigate their academic options.

Students in affected programs are encouraged to reach out to their deans and other leaders to discuss the next steps in their academic path forward:

• Dr. Joël Dickinson, Faculty of Arts, at jdickinson@laurentian.ca

• Dr. Tammy Eger, Faculty of Graduate Studies, at teger@laurentian.ca

• Dr. Ginette Roberge, Faculté d’éducation, at gx_roberge@laurentienne.ca

• Dr. Patrice Milewski, Faculty of Education, at pmilewski@laurentian.ca

• Dr. Dean Millar, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Architecture, at dmillar@laurentian.ca

• Dr. Céline Larivière, Faculty of Health, at clariviere@laurentian.ca

• Dr. Michel Delorme, Faculty of Management, at mdelorme1@laurentian.ca

List of discontinued English language programs

Actuarial Science

Anthropology

Archaeology

BA 4 years Concurrent education (Primary-Junior)

BSc 4 years Concurrent education (Primary-Junior)

BFA – Music

BFA - Music Performance

Biomedical Physics

Civil Engineering (first 2 years)

Concurrent Education - Pro year (Primary-Junior)

Ecology

Entrepreneurship

Environmental Geoscience

Environmental Science

Environmental Studies

Geography

International Management

Italian

Labour Studies

Major Restoration Ecology

Mathematics

Midwifery

Modern Languages

Music

Music Studies

Operations

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science

Radiation Therapy - Michener

Restoration Biology

Spanish

Web Data Management

Workplace and Labour Studies

List of discontinued French language programs:

Droit et politique

Éducation – intermédiaire/supérieur

Études de l'environnement

Études françaises

Génie chimique

Génie mécanique

Génie minier

Géographie

Histoire

Littérature et culture francophone

Marketing (FR)

Mathématiques

Nursing – Boreal

Outdoor Adventure Leadership (FR)

Philosophie

Planification financière

Promotion de la santé

Resources humaines

Sage femme

Science du language

Science économique

Science politique

Théâtre

Zoologie

List of discontinued graduate programs:

Maîtrise - Histoire – essai

Maîtrise - Histoire – thèse

Maîtrise - Sociologie – essai

Maîtrise - Sociologie – thèse

Masters - Experimental Psychology

Masters - History – essay

Masters - History – Thesis

Masters – Humanities

Masters – Physics

Masters - Sociology - essay

Masters - Sociology – thesis