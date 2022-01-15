Matheson girl donates hair to charity on her Birthday

A few days shy of her thirteenth birthday, Mia Therrien from Matheson is doing something big with her hair.

When the COVID-19 lockdowns of salons delayed the cutting of her hair, she decided to let it grow with the intention of donating it to a charity that makes wigs for children and youths.

“I’m happy just because I wanted to help a lot of little kids," she said.

One day, Mia's grandmother shared the idea with Timmins salon owner, Louise Lafond. Over the summer, Lafond became a northern Ontario partner of the 'Angel Hair for Kids' program which makes wigs for youths under the age of eighteen who've lost their own hair due to illness or other causes.

Lafond of Look 140 said Therrien has "gorgeous, beautiful hair, so some child will benefit from her gift."

Lafond said anyone can give their hair to the cause. She needs to cut twelve inches of untreated hair and it will be sent away to South Korea where it will be handmade into a wig. Lafond will also meet with any child in the region who may happen to need a wig.

“They pick the colour, the thickness, the density of the hair and every child that qualifies will be guaranteed a wig, one a year until they reach 18."

Lafond said about seventy per cent of her clientele is now wearing their hair longer due to salon closures during COVID-19 lockdowns; and as a result, organizations that accept offerings of hair say they have been experiencing an increase in contributions during the pandemic.

Grandmother and mom are proud of Mia's selflessness.

“She’s always been very caring and she likes doing things for others and just a big heart all around," said Stefanie Lessard, Mia's mother.

In return for her goodwill, Mia received a makeover from Lafond--highlights and a cut--and she is ready to return to school on Monday with her fresh look, that perhaps will inspire others to cut off their COVID-locks.