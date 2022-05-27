Matheson loses its OPP detachment, but still has to pay full cost of policing

The Ontario Provincial Police is closing its detachment in the town of Black River-Matheson. The building is approximately 90 years old and is located in Matheson on Railway Street.

Town CAO Chris Wray said they've been told that officers will stop working from the building at the end of next week and will respond to the Matheson area from the Monteith Correctional Complex in Iroquois Falls.

But Wray said the municipality is still expected to pay $450,000 a year to the OPP.

"They said we won't see any difference in service and I have to take the OPP at their word," said Wray.

Not a local decision

He said the town is worried about the decision and suspects it was made by the province, not the OPP.

"The OPP have been great with us and they’ll continue to provide good service here," Wray said.

"They’ve got a great history here so we’re not overly concerned about their dedication, but we are concerned definitely that this is a microcosm of a bigger thing."

In recent years, Wray said the municipality has lost several provincial offices, including the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

He said next to close will be an office of the Porcupine Health Unit, which is located in the Bingham Memorial Hospital.

CTV News contacted the OPP for a comment, but officials replied by saying a media release will be sent out.

CTV also contacted the Ministry of the Solicitor General's Office and was told the OPP would respond to our questions.