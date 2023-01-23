Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
The latest project from Toronto-born filmmaker Matt Johnson is among the 18 films in the competition program at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Titled "BlackBerry," the film follows the rise and fall of Research In Motion, the Waterloo, Ont.-based company behind the phone.
Ottawa native Jay Baruchel stars as RIM co-founder Mike Lazaridis, while Glenn Howerton portrays Jim Balsillie, who was the company's co-CEO.
The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 16 to 26.
Also among the Canadians screening projects at the fest is Korean-Canadian director Celine Song with "Past Lives," about two childhood friends who become disconnected when one family emigrates from South Korea.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.
-
Just a bit of exercise can improve mental health, scientists, psychologists sayThe World Health Organization recommends that adults between 18 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, plus muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
-
Man pays $10K for fake Rolex, Burnaby RCMP investigating fraudAfter a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.
-
Calgary restaurants prepare poutine creations ahead of 2-week-long festivalRestaurants across Calgary are preparing to serve unique and mouth-watering poutines for the 11th annual La Poutine Week.
-
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in AprilAn MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
-
-
Laurentian University hosts mental health service fairLaurentian University hosted a Bell Let’s Talk mental health service fair at the main campus on Wednesday.
-
More funding needed for survivors of sexual assault, prevention: SACEAdvocates for survivors of sexual violence say wait times for trauma counselling are the worst they've ever experienced in Alberta.
-
Prescott Curling Club welcomes Scottish players for Strathcona CupThe town of Prescott will host the Strathcona Cup this weekend.
-
Power outage closes all Kitchener public librariesAll Kitchener Public Library locations have been closed due to a power outage impacting the central library and library systems.