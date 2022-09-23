Mattawa bear family relocated after numerous complaints
After weeks of complaints, a family of bears was moved out of Mattawa this week.
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday the mother and three cubs were moved about 100 kilometres away. It was a group effort involving the OPP and the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.
"Over the past three weeks, officers responded to numerous animal complaints involving a mother bear and her three cubs, approaching residences in the rural areas," police said in a news release.
"Officers had attended in the past and with the use of the police sirens were able to scare the family of bears away, however, within days, they would return. The bears began roaming closer towards the schools and restaurants."
That forced students to remain inside schools while the bears were in the area.
"A non-lethal measure was used to sedate and capture the nuisance bears, which were then relocated over 100 kilometres away to a remote location," police said.
"The OPP … would like to remind the public to refer to the Bear Wise website for some tools and tips to prevent attracting nuisance bears."
-
Police searching for woman missing from healing lodgePolice are searching for a woman who has gone missing from a healing lodge south east of Maple Creek.
-
OPP lay numerous charges as unsanctioned rally hits Wasaga BeachProvincial police have laid numerous charges in Wasaga Beach as a major car rally is returning to the town this weekend.
-
Film tells story of war and surviving residential schools'Bones of Crows,' a Canadian drama playing at Cinefest, tells the story of a residential school survivor who becomes a code talker for the Canadian Air Forces in the Second World War.
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in SundreAlberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
-
Homicide unit investigating after female found dead in Vaughan house fireYork Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after a female was found dead in a house fire in Vaughan.
-
Will they or won't they? Policing in Surrey a political footballThe ongoing battle over the Surrey police transition could become more complicated – and may have other cities thinking twice before considering a similar move – after a mayoral candidate pledged to wind back the clock if she’s elected.
-
Fiona in the Maritimes generates international attentionA map of the Maritime provinces was a main feature on U.S. cable news ahead of Hurricane Fiona’s arrival, as storm chasers raced to the region ahead of its landfall.
-
Sudbury program recycles old tires of all sizesAs a way to prevent old tires from making their way to landfill sites in Greater Sudbury, reThink Green and B2B Industrial have teamed up to create a tire drop-off program.
-
From oyster fishers to church volunteers: Maritimers get ready for FionaPeople in the Maritimes made last-minute preparations ahead of Hurricane Fiona Friday.