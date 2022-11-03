Mattawa business owners feel targeted after rash of break-ins

Olivia and Gautam Sharma say they are feeling lost and frustrated as they struggle to deal with a rash of break-and-enters at their business, the Valois Motel and Restaurant.

The latest incident saw someone climb through a now boarded up window and take $900 from the office.

"It's been a non-stop, ongoing issue," said Olivia. "We don't know why they're doing it to us."

Originally from Guelph, the couple started investing in Mattawa six years ago. They have owned the restaurant and motel for almost three years.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, seven of their waterfront rooms were flooded after someone broke in and plugged the bathtub, turning the water on and leaving it running. The couple, who split their time between Mattawa and Guelph to check on their other businesses, discovered the damage on the Monday they returned.

They estimate they’re facing at least $30,000 in damage.

"We have 10 rooms on the waterfront. All 10 rooms got busted into," said Gautam. "We were fortunate to save three rooms."

The rooms were fitted with carpet and have since been taken out and new water-resistant flooring is being put in.

The Sharmas also lease two buildings downtown: a clothing store and an insurance office. Those buildings have also been hit. They say they discovered someone left glue in the locks.

OPP confirm they're investigating.

"We would like to get the message out to the public that if they do have information or if they have been a witness to this mischief, or they might know who might be involved in it, that they contact the OPP," said OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi.

While police say there is no link to a hate crime, the Sharmas believe they are being targeted for their race. Olivia is Filipino and Gautam from India.

They say they've seen Facebook comments telling them to leave Mattawa and to "go back to their own country".

"I never believed in racism until now," said Gautam. "I'm 51 years old and I've never seen anything like this."

The Sharmas are in the process of replacing all the locks with deadbolts as well as upgrading their security systems and cameras as they hope police catch whoever is responsible for the mischief.

"We're just normal people," said Olivia.

Anyone with information can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.