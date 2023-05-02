Mattawa declares state of emergency as water levels keep rising

Minor flooding in the Town of Mattawa, combined with steadily rising water levels, prompted Mayor Raymond Belanger to declare a state of emergency Tuesday.

In a statement, the town said that water levels are expected to continue rising until they reach a peak of about 154.6 metres.

“The Town of Mattawa put a plan in place,” the statement said.

“If possible, please avoid travelling along Mattawan Street in order to provide room for heavy equipment to proceed safely.”

The town’s public works department will begin operations to berm the water from Mattawan Street.

Sandbagging will commence Wednesday behind the Mike Rodden Arena.