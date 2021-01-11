Ontario Provincial Police say a Mattawa man is facing a list of charges after officers searched a local home and found $7,600 in suspected narcotics.

The provincial community street crime unit reportedly found suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone, cocaine, crystal meth, and speed along with an undisclosed amount of cash during a Jan. 6 search.

As a result, a 52-year-old man is facing three counts of drug trafficking and a charge of possessing property under $5,000 obtained by crime.

The accused is in custody pending a bail hearing in North Bay.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.