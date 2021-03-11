Following an incident that happened in March 2020, the integrity commissioner found that Mattawa Mayor Dean Backer "used his position to interfere in the performance management of an employee who is related to him."

Now, approximately one year after the incident took place, the Mattawa city council voted 4-2 to follow all the recommendations that came out of the commissioner's report.

This included "that the Mayor’s pay be suspended for a period of 90 days" to account for sections 1, 3 and 4 with 30 days for each breach and that "the Mayor be required to make a public apology to the former (chief administrative officer), staff and public works supervisor."

The integrity commissioner’s report highlights the incident in question including that Backer "used his position to protect his family member from discipline in the workplace," which resulted in "a heated discussion."

At council this week, Backer did address the situation publically before it was discussed at length between councillors with a final decision made before the meeting concluded.

Although big news in the town of Mattawa, some residents feel this punishment is unnecessary.

"I think that’s a bit harsh," Marg Robitaille said. "I mean, everybody makes mistakes. Everybody loses their temper once in a while. We’ve got to accept that."

Garry Larocque said an apology would have been enough.

"Apologize for what he did, but other than that, I don’t think it’s a big deal and I think he shouldn’t be punished," he said. "He’s been the mayor for the past 20 years and as far as I’m concerned, he’s done a very good job."

During the council discussion, councillors Laura Ross and Robbie Jones voted against the motion with the rest of the table voting in favour of the 90-day pay suspension and public apology, saying that something has to come out of this.

Resident Doreen LaRush said she agrees with that to an extent.

"If an incident happened like this where it had to be investigated by another committee or another organization, that can happen to anybody in any profession. And if they decided that was the result, that he had to have this 90-day pay reduced, I think he’s probably very open about it himself in terms of accepting the decision. So I think everybody just needs to let go now," she said. "Things can happen. People are human and we have nothing negative to say about Dean."

With the motion passed, the mayor still has to make his public apology to both the former CAO and public works supervisor, however, this hasn’t changed residents' opinions.

"He’s done a great job," LaRush said. "He’s a great family man. They’ve raised two beautiful children and he’s got a great wife. We all make mistakes, that’s a reality."

This is a statement Robitaille agrees with.

"I’ve known Dean since he was a little toddler, he grew up with my boys, played hockey and he was always very nice and kind," she said. "If I want to know something, I go to Dean and I get answers."

CTV News reached out to the mayor and councillors for comment and didn’t receive a response by the time of publication.