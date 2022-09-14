Mattea Roach will return to 'Jeopardy!' for Tournament of Champions
"Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach has officially been named one of the contestants in the game show's Tournament of Champions.
Roach's impressive 23-game streak came to an end in May after she lost to a woman from Georgia by just $1.
Throughout her time on the show, Roach won US$562,983 and answered 644 questions correctly.
In the “Jeopardy!” standings, she sits at 5th place in both consecutive games won and career earnings in regular play, and is 9th on the all-time winnings list.
Eighteen other champions will face off in the quarter-finals, which start Oct. 31. The three seeded champions, which includes Roach, will skip straight to the "Jeopardy!" semi-finals the following week.
The other two seeded champions are Matt Amodio of Massachusetts and Amy Schneider of California.
Roach is the only Canadian listed in this Tournament of Champions season.
Roach grew up in Nova Scotia and now lives in Toronto.
She first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. In January 2022, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.
Since her appearances on the popular trivia contest show, Roach now hosts a podcast, called “The BackBench,” about Canadian politics.
-
Winnipeg police charge man following three stabbings in one dayWinnipeg police have charged a 29-year-old man related to three stabbings in August. The stabbings all took place on Aug. 15.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour'A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, is operating under an interim manager after "highly inappropriate behaviour" came to light during its annual fishing tournament. The Tofino Resort and Marina says it has cancelled the remainder of the Race for the Blue tournament.
-
Bylaw stepping up patrols after coyote attacks in Riverside Park SouthOttawa Bylaw is stepping up wildlife patrols in parts of the city after a rash of attacks by coyotes south of downtown.
-
Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.Provincial police officers and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a worksite fatality in Caledon.
-
In tribute to queen, Ontario's Ford says he will miss her 'dearly'Queen Elizabeth served as a constant presence through turbulent times and will be remembered for the comfort she brought people, as well as her exemplary public service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.
-
Parole revoked for Edmonton man after drug seizure in LeducAn Edmonton man out on parole has had his parole revoked after police seized drugs, ammunition, and weapons during a traffic stop in Leduc.
-
Vancouver man must pay nearly $1M in settlement with BCSCA Vancouver man who illegally distributed shares in his father's company must pay nearly $1 million in penalties under a settlement with the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
'Driving like Fast and the Furious': Careless driving charge laid after south London crashA 22-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor on Tuesday night — and stunt driving is on the radar of police and city officials.
-
Retailers in P.E.I. told they can remain open on day of Queen Elizabeth's funeralRetailers in Prince Edward Island say they have received assurances they will be allowed to remain open Monday after the provincial government declared a statutory holiday to coincide with Queen Elizabeth's funeral.