Mattea Roach wins 22nd 'Jeopardy!' match; earnings hit US$534K

"Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 22nd match Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old tutor, who lives in Toronto, raked in US$28,400.

Roach, who is originally from Nova Scotia, has now won US$534,984 on the show.

According to the "Jeopardy!" daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 38 times and was successful 30 times, for a success rate of 79 per cent.

She had 28 correct responses, for a correct rate of 90 per cent in regular play.

Throughout Roach's 22 appearances on the show, she has answered 92 per cent of questions correctly.

During Wednesday’s match, Roach competed against Kelly Flynn, a high school English teacher from New Hampshire, and Jaime Sisson, a banker from Mississippi.

With Wednesday’s win, Roach becomes the 5th highest earning player during regular play in “Jeopardy!" history, and remains 5th in the all-time number of wins on the program.

Roach first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.