Mattea Roach wins 23rd 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$560K

A 23-year-old "Jeopardy!" champion has won her 23rd match on the popular trivia game show Thursday night.

Mattea Roach earned more than US$25,000, bringing her career winnings on the show to more than US$560,000.

During Thursday’s match, Roach attempted to buzz in 41 times and was successful 26 times for an average of 63 per cent.

She gave the right answer 24 times for a correct rate of 89 per cent.

The match came down to the wire in "Final Jeopardy!" with the category "20th-Century Cinema."

Roach bet all but $1 of her $13,000 earnings and was correct, beating out the other contestants.

During Thursday’s match, Roach competed against T.J. Lovejoy, a mortgage lender from Arizona, and Sarah Snider, a teacher from Indiana.

Throughout her tenure on the show, Roach has answered 92 per cent of questions correctly in regular play and 74 per cent of questions correctly during "Final Jeopardy!"

The tutor currently lives in Toronto, but is originally from Nova Scotia. She grew up in Halifax and has also lived in Moncton, N.B.

Back in the homeland so I had to pay a visit to some of my earliest hardcore supporters! pic.twitter.com/cOJw8ehi6L

Roach recently shared on her social media that she is visiting Cape Breton, where many have been cheering her on.

Roach first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.