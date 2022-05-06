Matthew Lewis, Ming-Na Wen coming to 2022 Edmonton Expo this September
Some big stars are making their way to Alberta's capital city to be part of this year's Edmonton Expo.
From Sept. 16 to 18, the event celebrating comics and entertainment will take over the Expo Centre with retailers, cosplay, panels, and more.
The event will feature several celebrities, including Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films and action star Ming-Na Wen from The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Lou Ferrigno, the bodybuilder who played the original Hulk in the television series The Incredible Hulk, Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla, and Ryan Hurst, from Sons of Anarchy, will also be coming to the expo.
All the biggest stars are coming to Edmonton. Get ready to meet your faves like Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) and many more at EDMONTON EXPO. Get your tickets NOW. https://t.co/Hq2vox7s6Z pic.twitter.com/Rbh33eNNWP— EdmontonExpo (@EdmontonExpo) May 5, 2022
Tickets to the event launched on April 26, with three-day passes and discounted single-day passes still available.
For more information, visit the Edmonton Expo's website.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Summer-like temperatures expected in London this weekIt may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week, with temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties expected.