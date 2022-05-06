Matthew Lewis, Ming-Na Wen coming to 2022 Edmonton Expo this September

Some big stars are making their way to Alberta's capital city to be part of this year's Edmonton Expo.

From Sept. 16 to 18, the event celebrating comics and entertainment will take over the Expo Centre with retailers, cosplay, panels, and more.

The event will feature several celebrities, including Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films and action star Ming-Na Wen from The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Lou Ferrigno, the bodybuilder who played the original Hulk in the television series The Incredible Hulk, Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla, and Ryan Hurst, from Sons of Anarchy, will also be coming to the expo.

All the biggest stars are coming to Edmonton. Get ready to meet your faves like Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) and many more at EDMONTON EXPO. Get your tickets NOW. https://t.co/Hq2vox7s6Z pic.twitter.com/Rbh33eNNWP

Tickets to the event launched on April 26, with three-day passes and discounted single-day passes still available.

For more information, visit the Edmonton Expo's website.