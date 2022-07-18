Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing

An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.

Matthew McKnight, 35, was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016 when he worked at Knoxville’s Tavern.

He was convicted on five counts in 2020.

McKnight filed an appeal in August of 2020 after being sentenced to eight years.

On Monday, the appeal was dismissed, with the judge finding there was no miscarriage of justice.

Peter Sankoff, a lawyer for McKnight, says he and McKnight are disappointed in the decision. He said he believes the ruling to be in conflict with the law in other parts of Canada and has advised McKnight to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“I think the court took a view about the ability of the prosecutor to cross examine my client about the fact that he had disclosure,” Sankoff said. “He has a constitutional right to receive that disclosure and they treated that as a minor error in contrast to Ontario courts that find it a violation of constitutional rights.

“So I think that we have a good case to be made to the Supreme court.”

During a seven-day sentencing hearing in 2020, McKnight’s lawyers argued for a five-to-nine year sentence, while the Crown argued for a 22-and-a-half year prison sentence.

The Crown has appealed McKnight’s sentence, calling it "demonstrably unfit."