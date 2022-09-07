Matthews House fundraising golf tournament
Matthews House believes in helping people live life fully.
Not only does the hospice take care of the people facing life-threatening illnesses, but it's also offering the whole community a chance to help by hosting its annual golf tournament today at the Woodington Lake Golf Club in Tottenham.
"Matthews House golf tournament is an opportunity to continue to share and raise awareness of all the great work being done at Matthews House," said Colleen Coady-Rideout, supervisor of donor experience.
"We look forward to providing a great event and spending time with our amazing supporters who help make Matthews House a place of choice to live life fully."
Matthews House provides those facing life-threatening illness, their caregivers, and those grieving a loss instrumental care and services, as well as mental health support services, to all within the South Simcoe community.
As a leader in quality hospice care and support services, Matthews House fills the gaps within the healthcare system and helps the community daily.
Golfers are invited to take in 18 holes of golf beginning with registration at 10 a.m. and a noon shotgun start. The tournament includes a power cart, BBQ lunch, fantastic dinner, silent auction, and prizes.
