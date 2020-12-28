Calgary firefighters responded to a call about a fire in northeast Calgary Monday.

A crew responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. about a fire from the residents of a home in the 100 block of Castlebrook Drive N.E.

There were five people (three kids, two adults) in the home when the fire started. The kids escaped safely, while the two adults stayed in the house trying to knock down the fire.

Calgary fire fighters arrived to discover a mattress on fire, which they were able to extinguish. The fire didn't spread to any other rooms.

The two adults were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Two cats inside the home have still not been located.