Maverick was one of Saskatchewan's most popular baby names last year

The same year that a Top Gun sequel soared into theatres, the name of the movie's hero was one of the most popular in Saskatchewan.

According to data shared by eHealth Saskatchewan, the name Maverick cruised into the number 14 spot on its list of the top 20 names for boys in 2022.

But before much credit is given to Top Gun: Maverick's massive box office run, it's important to note the name held the same spot on the agency's 2021 and 2020 editions of the list, and Maverick occupied the number-20 spot in 2019.

In the girls' category, "Olivia" continued its impressive eight-year streak in the number-one position.

The popular girls' name shows no signs of giving up its crown, with 60 baby Olivias registered with eHealth last year compared to the runner-up — 44 Amelias who were signed up in 2022.

But dynasties can of course come to an end, which is exactly what happened in the boys' category, with Noah overtaking Liam for the top spot.

According to eHealth, Liam had been the most popular boys' name every year in Saskatchewan going as far back at least as far as 2013. But Noah edged it out with 58 babies registered with the name, compared to the 52 Liam's reported by the health agency.

Here's are complete lists of the top baby girl and boy names in Saskatchewan last year.

20 MOST POPULAR BABY GIRL NAMES

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Emma

4. Ava

5. Lily

6. Sophia

7. Isla

8. Charlotte

9. Willow

10. Abigail

11. Nora

12. Aurora

13. Chloe

14. Ivy

15. Mia

16. Ellie

17. Scarlett

18. Ella

19. Emily

20. Hazel

20 MOST POPULAR BABY BOY NAMES